Defence ministers of five NATO countries reaffirm support for Ukraine

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius hosted a virtual conference of defence ministers from five European NATO countries, where officials reaffirmed their unwavering political and military support for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to MDR

Details: Pistorius hosted the so-called Group of Five, which includes Germany, France, the UK, Italy and Poland. The ministers and their representatives agreed to further develop security policy.

Advertisement:

"Everyone agrees that Ukraine can count on the continued and broad support of the G5," the German Ministry of Defence said after the meeting.

The video conference took place after an argument between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting in Washington.

The next meeting of the Group of Five in the format of defence ministers is scheduled for 12 March in Paris.

The five-party meetings take place after Trump's election victory. Their goal is to strengthen European security and defence readiness.

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the White House early on Friday, 28 February, after an argument with Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Later, Trump said that Zelenskyy had been disrespectful to the US and was not ready for peace.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!