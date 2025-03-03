All Sections
Zelenskyy: Baseline scenario is to create conditions for proper diplomacy

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 3 March 2025, 23:32
Zelenskyy: Baseline scenario is to create conditions for proper diplomacy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed that Ukraine needs security guarantees to achieve peace in his address on 3 March. 

Source: Zelenskyy’s address

Details: Zelenskyy said that he had held a Staff meeting in which they analysed support packages and some contracts signed during this time. 

Quote: "The Prime Minister of Ukraine reported today on finances for this year – we are securing all necessary funding and will get through 2025 financially. There were also some special issues concerning our national resilience on the Staff meeting agenda today – we are working on all possible scenarios to protect Ukraine. The baseline scenario is to hold positions and create conditions for proper diplomacy for the soonest possible end to this war with a decent peace. We need peace – real, fair peace – not endless war. And we need security guarantees."

Details: Zelenskyy pointed out that it was the lack of security guarantees for Ukraine 11 years ago that allowed Russia to start with the occupation of Crimea and the war in Donbas. Then, the lack of security guarantees allowed Russia to launch a full-scale invasion. And now, it is the lack of defined security guarantees that is the reason why it is Russia that is keeping this war going. 

Quote: "Today, we continued working with our European partners on a special diplomatic and security framework that can bring peace closer. In particular, this is what we discussed in London recently and what we had spoken about with many world leaders before that. Ukraine, all of Europe, and America – together, we can ensure decades of peace. And for this, we must stay constructive – work together, complement each other's proposals, and speed up diplomacy to end the war."

Background: 

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the White House ahead of schedule on Friday after a row with Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.
  • Later, Trump said that Zelenskyy had been disrespectful to the US and was not ready for peace.

ZelenskyynegotiationsUSA
