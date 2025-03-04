Russian drone hit medical facility in Sumy, causing power outages in part of city – photo
Explosions were heard on the night of 3-4 March and power outages were reported in some districts in the city of Sumy. Later, it was confirmed that a Russian drone had struck a children's medical facility.
Source: Suspilne Sumy; Acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar; Sumy Oblast Military Administration
Details: Suspilne reported explosions in Sumy at around 00:30.
Later, Suspilne added that power outages had occurred in some areas of the city.
Suspilne Sumy reported other explosions at around 01:00.
Updated: Later, Kobzar stated that a Shahed drone hit one of the city's outpatient clinics.
He also confirmed disruptions to power supplies in parts of the city.
Sumy Oblast Military Administration added that the Russian UAV strike damaged a children's medical facility
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!