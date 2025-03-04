Russian drone hit medical facility in Sumy, causing power outages in part of city – photo

Explosions were heard on the night of 3-4 March and power outages were reported in some districts in the city of Sumy. Later, it was confirmed that a Russian drone had struck a children's medical facility.

Source: Suspilne Sumy; Acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar; Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: Suspilne reported explosions in Sumy at around 00:30.

Later, Suspilne added that power outages had occurred in some areas of the city.

Suspilne Sumy reported other explosions at around 01:00.

Updated: Later, Kobzar stated that a Shahed drone hit one of the city's outpatient clinics.

He also confirmed disruptions to power supplies in parts of the city.

Fire Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Sumy Oblast Military Administration added that the Russian UAV strike damaged a children's medical facility

