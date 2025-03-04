Ukrainian defenders repel 21 assaults near Pokrovsk and 29 in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian defenders. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

A total of 101 combat clashes have taken place on the battlefield, with Russian forces most frequently attacking the Pokrovsk, Lyman, Kursk and Toretsk fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 4 March

Quote: "Yesterday [3 March – ed.] Russian forces carried out 56 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements, dropping 104 guided aerial bombs and deploying 2,638 kamikaze drones. They also launched over 5,100 airstrikes, including 186 from multiple-launch rocket systems."

Advertisement:

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian troops repelled two Russian attacks in the direction of the settlements of Bochkovе and Krasne Pershe.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces attempted two assaults, which were repelled near the settlements of Zahryzove and Ivanivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked 13 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Novoliubivka, Ivanivka and Yampolivka.

On the Siversk front, Russian forces launched an assault near the village of Bilohorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, three combat clashes took place in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky and Predtechyne.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces carried out 13 attacks near the settlements of Krymske and Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 Russian assaults near the settlements of Oleksandropil, Lysivka, Promin, Dachenske, Preobrazhenka, Kotlyne, Ulakly and Andriivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian troops attempted seven attacks towards the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Burlatske and Skudne.

On the Huliaipole front, Russian forces attempted an assault towards the village of Pryvilne.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian troops repelled four Russian attacks near the settlements of Stepove and Nesterianka.

In the operational sector of Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian units repelled 29 Russian assaults. The Russians also carried out 13 airstrikes, using 17 guided aerial bombs and launched 308 artillery strikes on Ukrainian positions and local settlements, including 17 from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian forces did not conduct any assaults.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!