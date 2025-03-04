All Sections
US VP Vance: Best security guarantee for Ukraine is to give Americans economic upside

Ivanna Kostina, Iryna BalachukTuesday, 4 March 2025, 09:51
US VP Vance: Best security guarantee for Ukraine is to give Americans economic upside
US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. Photo: Getty Images

US Vice President JD Vance has said that the best way to prevent a new Russian invasion is to let Americans make money in Ukraine.

Source: JD Vance in an interview with Fox News

Quote: "If you want real security guarantees, if you want to actually ensure that Vladimir Putin does not invade Ukraine again, the very best security guarantee is to give Americans economic upside in the future of Ukraine."

Details: Vance stressed that this would be a much better guarantee of security than "20,000 troops from some random country that hasn’t fought a war in 30 or 40 years".

The interview was aired on the same day that the White House announced the suspension of military aid to Ukraine, and a few days after US President Donald Trump had a spat with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office.

"What is the actual plan here? You can’t just fund the war forever. The American people won’t stand for it," Vance said.

Fox News also pointed out that the interview was recorded in advance, so it remains unclear whether Vance knew that the US would suspend all aid before it aired.

Background:

  • The US announced that a new agreement had been reached on the signing of a minerals deal between the governments of Ukraine and the US.
  • Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced news of the deal, saying he would reveal it in an address to Congress on the evening of 4 March.

