Former UK defence secretary: It is tragic to witness US siding with dictator Putin

Former UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has called the Trump administration’s decision to halt military aid to Ukraine "tragic", warning that it poses global risks.

Source: Shapps on X (Twitter), as reported European Pravda

Tragic to witness the United States—the ‘Home of the Free’—siding with dictator Putin.



This weakens America’s global standing, undermines Ukraine’s sovereignty & emboldens aggressors everywhere.https://t.co/i2gLbh8gSo Advertisement: — Rt Hon Grant Shapps (@grantshapps) March 4, 2025

Details: Shapps made his statement on X (Twitter) shortly after multiple media outlets reported that Trump had ordered a pause on all military assistance to Ukraine.

Quote: "Tragic to witness the United States – the ‘Home of the Free’ – siding with dictator Putin.

This weakens America’s global standing, undermines Ukraine’s sovereignty & emboldens aggressors everywhere."

Background:

Earlier, Shapps warned against a "peace" that would allow Moscow to claim victory, stressing that if Ukraine were forced to cede any territory, it must come with a fast track to NATO membership.

Grant Shapps served as UK Defence Secretary from 2023 to 2024 under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Read his historic speech: "The era of the peace dividend is over. Moving from a post-war to a pre-war world".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!