Russian troops advance in Donetsk Oblast and have successes in Kursk Oblast – DeepState

Stepan HaftkoTuesday, 4 March 2025, 10:59
Russian troops advance in Donetsk Oblast and have successes in Kursk Oblast – DeepState
Photo: DeepState maps

The Russians have advanced in Donetsk Oblast near the settlement of Burlatske, as well as near the settlement of Lebedevka in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: DeepState project

Quote: "The Russians advanced near Burlatske and Lebedevka. The contact line in Pishchane [near Pokrovsk] has been updated."

Details: DeepState analysts said that as of the morning of 4 March, fighting was continuing south of Kamyshivka in Kursk Oblast.

Background:

  • The DeepState analytical project reported on the night of 2-3 March that Russian troops had advanced in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts, as well as in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
  • The day before, DeepState reported that the situation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast continues to get worse for Ukrainian defence forces. Russian troops have focused their efforts on disrupting the Ukrainian Armed Forces' logistics routes.

Putin agrees to help Trump in nuclear talks with Iran
Polish PM: Reports from border confirm claims that US aid to Ukraine has been suspended
Ukraine's PM confident that US support will continue
French government: US military aid suspension for Ukraine delays peace
EU Commission president unveils €800 billion EU rearmament and Ukraine support plan
European countries agree on issue of confiscating Russian assets worth €200bn – FT
Russo-Ukrainian war
Air defence downs 65 Russian drones in 9 Ukrainian oblasts overnight
Ukrainian defenders repel 21 assaults near Pokrovsk and 29 in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
US VP Vance says Zelenskyy needs "a serious proposal" to join talks
16:26
Zelenskyy reports "productive conversation" with Germany's likely next chancellor
16:13
Macron invites Orbán to discuss Ukraine ahead of key EU summit
16:07
US continues to share intelligence with Ukraine – CNN
15:49
Starmer spoke with Trump by phone about Ukraine
15:24
Trump's pivot to Russia unlikely to bring peace to Ukraine, says Finnish foreign minister
15:21
Ukraine to increase gas imports because of Russian attacks, Bloomberg reports
15:05
Putin agrees to help Trump in nuclear talks with Iran
14:21
Ukraine aims to sign joint investment fund agreement with US – Ukraine's PM
14:15
Polish PM: Reports from border confirm claims that US aid to Ukraine has been suspended
14:10
Ukraine's PM acknowledges risk to Patriot missile supplies
