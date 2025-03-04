Russian troops advance in Donetsk Oblast and have successes in Kursk Oblast – DeepState

The Russians have advanced in Donetsk Oblast near the settlement of Burlatske, as well as near the settlement of Lebedevka in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: DeepState project

Quote: "The Russians advanced near Burlatske and Lebedevka. The contact line in Pishchane [near Pokrovsk] has been updated."

Details: DeepState analysts said that as of the morning of 4 March, fighting was continuing south of Kamyshivka in Kursk Oblast.

Background:

The DeepState analytical project reported on the night of 2-3 March that Russian troops had advanced in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts, as well as in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

The day before, DeepState reported that the situation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast continues to get worse for Ukrainian defence forces. Russian troops have focused their efforts on disrupting the Ukrainian Armed Forces' logistics routes.

