French government: US military aid suspension for Ukraine delays peace

The French government has stated that the US decision to suspend military aid to Ukraine, including the halting of arms deliveries, makes peace more distant as it strengthens the aggressor, Russia.

Source: BFM TV, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from France’s Minister Delegate for Europe Benjamin Haddad: "Basically, if we want peace, does a decision to suspend the supply of arms to Ukraine strengthen peace or push it further away? It pushes it further away because it would only strengthen the hand of the aggressor on the ground, meaning Russia."

Advertisement:

Details: The minister added that pressure must be applied on Russia, not on Ukraine, as has been happening in recent weeks.

Background:

Donald Trump has ordered a suspension of all US military aid to Ukraine until he sees that the Ukrainian leadership demonstrates "a good-faith commitment to peace".

Trump’s decision includes halting shipments of weapons that had already left US territory and were en route to Ukraine’s border.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!