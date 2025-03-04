All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

French government: US military aid suspension for Ukraine delays peace

Ivanna Kostina, Stepan HaftkoTuesday, 4 March 2025, 11:59
French government: US military aid suspension for Ukraine delays peace
Benjamin Haddad. Photo: Facebook

The French government has stated that the US decision to suspend military aid to Ukraine, including the halting of arms deliveries, makes peace more distant as it strengthens the aggressor, Russia.

Source: BFM TV, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from France’s Minister Delegate for Europe Benjamin Haddad: "Basically, if we want peace, does a decision to suspend the supply of arms to Ukraine strengthen peace or push it further away? It pushes it further away because it would only strengthen the hand of the aggressor on the ground, meaning Russia."

Advertisement:

Details: The minister added that pressure must be applied on Russia, not on Ukraine, as has been happening in recent weeks.

Background:

  • Donald Trump has ordered a suspension of all US military aid to Ukraine until he sees that the Ukrainian leadership demonstrates "a good-faith commitment to peace".
  • Trump’s decision includes halting shipments of weapons that had already left US territory and were en route to Ukraine’s border.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

FranceRusso-Ukrainian warUSAaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Putin agrees to help Trump in nuclear talks with Iran
Polish PM: Reports from border confirm claims that US aid to Ukraine has been suspended
Ukraine's PM confident that US support will continue
French government: US military aid suspension for Ukraine delays peace
EU Commission president unveils €800 billion EU rearmament and Ukraine support plan
European countries agree on issue of confiscating Russian assets worth €200bn – FT
All News
France
Macron proposes "partial truce" as step towards talks with Russia – French foreign minister
UK, France and Ukraine to draft ceasefire plan and present to US, BBC says
EU leaders hear Macron's report on meeting with Trump and discuss 6 March summit
RECENT NEWS
16:26
Zelenskyy reports "productive conversation" with Germany's likely next chancellor
16:13
Macron invites Orbán to discuss Ukraine ahead of key EU summit
16:07
US continues to share intelligence with Ukraine – CNN
15:49
Starmer spoke with Trump by phone about Ukraine
15:24
Trump's pivot to Russia unlikely to bring peace to Ukraine, says Finnish foreign minister
15:21
Ukraine to increase gas imports because of Russian attacks, Bloomberg reports
15:05
Putin agrees to help Trump in nuclear talks with Iran
14:21
Ukraine aims to sign joint investment fund agreement with US – Ukraine's PM
14:15
Polish PM: Reports from border confirm claims that US aid to Ukraine has been suspended
14:10
Ukraine's PM acknowledges risk to Patriot missile supplies
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: