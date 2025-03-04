Australia ready to consider requests for peacekeeping involvement in Ukraine

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has stated that his country is open to possible proposals to participate in peacekeeping operations in Ukraine.

Source: Albanese at a meeting with journalists in Sydney

Quote: "There's a discussion at the moment about potential peacekeeping.

Advertisement:

From my government's perspective, we're open to consideration of any proposals going forward, as Australia has historically played an important role, in areas including in Africa, in Cyprus, in a range of peacekeeping areas. We want to see peace in Ukraine, but we want to make sure that the illegal, immoral actions of Russia are not rewarded."

Details: Albanese noted that Australia has so far provided AUD 1.5 billion (approximately US$933 million) in support to Ukraine, of which AUD 1.3 billion (approximately US$808 million) has been allocated for direct military assistance.

His statement follows Donald Trump’s decision to suspend all US military aid to Ukraine, aiming to pressure President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a spat between the two leaders in the Oval Office.

Previously:

Zelenskyy left the White House ahead of schedule on Friday, 28 February, after a spat with Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

In response, Trump claimed that Zelenskyy had disrespected the US and was not ready for peace.

On Monday, Trump said that he had not yet discussed stopping military aid to Ukraine, saying "we'll see what happens".

In recent weeks, the Trump administration has halted funding for the purchase of new weapons for Ukraine and is considering freezing another type of aid – the supply of weapons from US stockpiles.

On 4 March, Bloomberg, citing a Pentagon official, and CNN, citing a White House official, reported that Trump had ordered the suspension of all military aid to Ukraine, increasing pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after their row in the White House.

Background:

On 1 March, Albanese expressed his support for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people. He noted that Zelenskyy had demonstrated courage and leadership, symbolic of his people, in the face of the brutal and illegal Russian invasion.

In a demonstration of solidarity with Ukraine, Australia introduced its largest sanctions package since 2022 on 24 February, targeting 70 individuals and 79 organisations connected to Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!