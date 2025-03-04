All Sections
Russian attacks destroy critical infrastructure for nuclear power plants, raising accident risks

Oleksii ArtemchukTuesday, 4 March 2025, 12:13
Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: Netishyn City Council

The latest Russian missile strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have severely jeopardised the stability of the power supply to nuclear power plants (NPPs).

Source: News agency Interfax-Ukraine, citing a statement by Ukraine during a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) Board of Governors

Details: IAEA experts confirmed significant damage to electrical substations that are critical to nuclear safety.

"Many substations necessary to ensure a reliable power supply to nuclear power plants have been severely damaged by missile and drone attacks," the statement said.

The statement notes that such damage endangers the uninterrupted external power supply required for the operation of nuclear reactors. It also increases the risk of accidents that could affect the safety of nuclear power plants.

"We support the IAEA's continued focus on strengthening the resilience of nuclear infrastructure, particularly by improving emergency preparedness measures," the statement said.

Additionally, the Ukrainian delegation called on the international community to help ensure a stable energy supply to nuclear facilities.

"Ukraine is ready to share its experience in managing nuclear power plants in wartime and contribute to international efforts to strengthen nuclear safety in extreme conditions," the statement said.

Nine power units, with a combined capacity of 7,880 MW, are operating in government-controlled territory at the Pivdennoukrainsk, Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants. Zaporizhzhia NPP, occupied by Russia since March 2022, has not generated electricity since September 2022.

Background:

