Polish PM: Strong Ukraine means safer Poland, opposition to this aids Putin's triumph

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has stated that a sovereign, pro-Western Ukraine strengthens Poland’s security.

Source: Tusk on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tusk stated that those who question Ukraine’s sovereignty are aiding the Kremlin leader’s success.

Quote: "A sovereign, pro-Western Ukraine capable of defending itself against Russian aggression means a stronger and safer Poland. Amid political confusion and growing chaos, this is what matters most. Anyone who questions this self-evident truth aids Putin’s triumph. Clear enough?"

Background:

Donald Trump has ordered a halt to all US military aid to Ukraine until he sees Ukrainian leadership "demonstrate goodwill towards peace".

Trump’s decision includes suspending weapons deliveries that had already left US territory and were en route to Ukraine’s border.

Meanwhile, on 4 March, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled a five-step plan for EU rearmament and support for Ukraine, aiming to mobilise €800 billion in defense spending.

A letter detailing the plan was sent to all EU leaders ahead of the upcoming European Council summit.

