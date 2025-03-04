All Sections
Polish PM: Strong Ukraine means safer Poland, opposition to this aids Putin's triumph

Ivanna Kostina, Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 4 March 2025, 12:42
Donald Tusk. Photo: Getty Images

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has stated that a sovereign, pro-Western Ukraine strengthens Poland’s security.

Source: Tusk on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tusk stated that those who question Ukraine’s sovereignty are aiding the Kremlin leader’s success.

Quote: "A sovereign, pro-Western Ukraine capable of defending itself against Russian aggression means a stronger and safer Poland. Amid political confusion and growing chaos, this is what matters most. Anyone who questions this self-evident truth aids Putin’s triumph. Clear enough?"

Background:

  • Donald Trump has ordered a halt to all US military aid to Ukraine until he sees Ukrainian leadership "demonstrate goodwill towards peace".
  • Trump’s decision includes suspending weapons deliveries that had already left US territory and were en route to Ukraine’s border.
  • Meanwhile, on 4 March, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled a five-step plan for EU rearmament and support for Ukraine, aiming to mobilise €800 billion in defense spending.
  • A letter detailing the plan was sent to all EU leaders ahead of the upcoming European Council summit.

