South Korea to keep supporting Ukraine in recovery after war despite US position

South Korea has said it will continue to help Ukraine restore peace and recover after the war, despite the suspension of US military aid following an argument between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Yonhap, a South Korean news outlet

Quote from Lee Jae-woong, spokesman for the South Korean Foreign Ministry: "We are closely monitoring relevant developments. We will continue our efforts to support the swift restoration of peace in and reconstruction of Ukraine."

Details: The spokesperson made this statement during a briefing when asked to comment on the termination of military support for Ukraine by the United States.

