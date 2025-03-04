All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

South Korea to keep supporting Ukraine in recovery after war despite US position

Stepan HaftkoTuesday, 4 March 2025, 13:17
South Korea to keep supporting Ukraine in recovery after war despite US position
South Korean and Ukrainian flags. Photo: Getty Images

South Korea has said it will continue to help Ukraine restore peace and recover after the war, despite the suspension of US military aid following an argument between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Yonhap, a South Korean news outlet

Quote from Lee Jae-woong, spokesman for the South Korean Foreign Ministry: "We are closely monitoring relevant developments. We will continue our efforts to support the swift restoration of peace in and reconstruction of Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: The spokesperson made this statement during a briefing when asked to comment on the termination of military support for Ukraine by the United States.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warSouth Koreaaid for UkraineTrump
Advertisement:
Ukraine and US set to sign minerals deal on Tuesday, Reuters says
Vance reveals whether US plans to put pressure on Russia as it did on Ukraine
Ukrainian oligarch's stake in Poltava mining plant seized by state agency
Putin agrees to help Trump in nuclear talks with Iran
Polish PM: Reports from border confirm claims that US aid to Ukraine has been suspended
Ukraine's PM confident that US support will continue
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Polish PM: Strong Ukraine means safer Poland, opposition to this aids Putin's triumph
Russian attacks destroy critical infrastructure for nuclear power plants, raising accident risks
French government: US military aid suspension for Ukraine delays peace
RECENT NEWS
21:29
Ukrainian forces kill 30 Russian troops in strike on training ground in Kherson Oblast
21:29
Ukraine and US set to sign minerals deal on Tuesday, Reuters says
21:09
Vance reveals whether US plans to put pressure on Russia as it did on Ukraine
20:37
Zelenskyy orders Ukrainian officials to obtain information on status of US military aid
20:18
Zelenskyy: More air defence for Ukraine as European Commission confirms new funds for Europe's security
19:55
Starmer informs Zelenskyy of his conversation with Trump, Ukrainian leader thanks him for advice
19:38
Ireland prepares additional aid package for Ukraine
19:06
US House Speaker says pause in military aid to Ukraine is "temporary"
18:54
updatedUkrainian forces strike Russian command post in Donetsk Oblast and destroy military facility in Kursk Oblast
18:40
Vance sets conditions for resumption of US aid to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: