South Korea to keep supporting Ukraine in recovery after war despite US position
Tuesday, 4 March 2025, 13:17
South Korea has said it will continue to help Ukraine restore peace and recover after the war, despite the suspension of US military aid following an argument between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Source: Yonhap, a South Korean news outlet
Quote from Lee Jae-woong, spokesman for the South Korean Foreign Ministry: "We are closely monitoring relevant developments. We will continue our efforts to support the swift restoration of peace in and reconstruction of Ukraine."
Advertisement:
Details: The spokesperson made this statement during a briefing when asked to comment on the termination of military support for Ukraine by the United States.
Background:
- US President Donald Trump has ordered all military aid to Ukraine to be suspended, thus putting pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after an argument in the White House.
- On 28 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance argued about the war in Ukraine at the White House in raised voices in front of TV cameras.
- Prior to that, Trump had said at his meeting with Zelenskyy that he stood for both Ukraine and Russia.
- After the spat, Trump said Zelenskyy had "disrespected" the United States and was "not ready for peace".
- Zelenskyy then left the White House ahead of schedule.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!