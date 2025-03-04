Ukraine's General Staff reports strikes on oil refining and gas transport facilities in Russia

Ukraine's Armed Forces drone units carried out strikes on several key targets in Russia on the night of 4 March 2025, including oil refining and gas transport infrastructure used to supply the Russian forces.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "In Russia’s Rostov Oblast, an oil pumping infrastructure facility used to supply the invading army was hit. Powerful explosions and a fire were recorded at the target site.

There was also a strike on production facilities at the Syzran oil refinery in Samara Oblast. The enemy actively countered the attack using electronic warfare and air defence systems. A fire was reported at the facility."

Details: Explosions were also reported near the Sokhranovka Line Production Directorate of the main gas pipelines in Rostov Oblast.

Further details on the scale of the damage are being established.

The General Staff stated that Ukraine’s defence forces continue to systematically destroy Russian military and strategic infrastructure to weaken its military-economic potential and force it to end the aggression.

Background: Earlier, Russian social media channels reported that drones had attacked an oil refinery in Syzran, Samara Oblast.

