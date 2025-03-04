Ukraine to increase gas imports because of Russian attacks, Bloomberg reports

Ukraine intends to increase its natural gas imports next season as its own production capacity has been hit by Russian drones and missiles, potentially putting additional pressure on an already strained European market.

Source: Bloomberg

Details: The government estimates that about 3.5 billion cubic metres of imports will be needed to meet domestic demand in the next heating season. Actual volumes may deviate upwards or downwards depending on circumstances.

The government's procurement plans come at a volatile time for the gas market. Competition for the fuel is intense and prices remain high as Europe also seeks to replenish its dwindling reserves.

Ukraine, traditionally a large importer of natural gas, has reduced its purchases of foreign fuel since 2022 as Russia's full-scale invasion has negatively impacted domestic consumption.

Background:

In February, Ukraine imported 511.8 million cubic metres of natural gas, the highest monthly volume in 1.5 years, since September 2023. Compared to January, gas imports increased 12 times.

Ukraine will have to purchase between 1 and 2 billion cubic metres of gas this year to prepare for the next heating season.

