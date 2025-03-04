All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

A total of 59 combat clashes occurred on front since beginning of day, most of them in Russia's Kursk Oblast and on Pokrovsk front

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 4 March 2025, 16:39
A total of 59 combat clashes occurred on front since beginning of day, most of them in Russia's Kursk Oblast and on Pokrovsk front
Stock photo: Getty Images

A total of 59 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield since the beginning of the day. The most intense fighting took place on the Pokrovsk front, where the Russians launched 12 attacks, and in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, where they conducted 14 assaults.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 16:00 on 4 March

Quote: "In Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 Russian attacks. The enemy also carried out 8 airstrikes, dropped 13 guided bombs and conducted 183 artillery strikes. Currently, combat clashes are ongoing in nine locations."

Advertisement:

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians attempted to advance twice near the town of Vovchansk but were repelled.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces launched three attacks near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Bohuslavka. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked nine times near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Nove, Yampolivka and Dibrova. Fighting continues in two locations.

On the Toretsk front, Russian troops carried out seven attempts to improve its tactical position near the settlements of Toretsk and Dachne. Three combat clashes are ongoing.

On the Pokrovsk front, since the beginning of the day, the Russians have attempted 12 times to push Ukrainian defenders out of their positions near the settlements of Promin, Lysivka, Serhiivka, Andriivka and Oleksiivka. Ukraine's defence forces are holding back the Russian assault and have repelled all Russian attacks. The Russians also launched an airstrike near the settlement of Orikhove.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian units attacked Ukrainian positions four times near the settlement of Kostiantynopil, with one attack still ongoing. The settlements of Yanvarske, Novopavlivka, Oleksiivka and Ivanivka were struck by guided bombs.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians attempted to attack Ukrainian positions once near the settlement of Pryvilne while also launching airstrikes on Komyshuvakha, Huliaipole and Zaliznychne.

On the Orikhiv front, six combat clashes have occurred. The Russians are trying to advance towards the settlements of Nesterianka and Kamianske, with three combat clashes still ongoing.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian troops conducted one unsuccessful attack and launched an airstrike on the settlement of Lvove.

On the Siversk and Kramatorsk fronts, the Russians are not conducting active offensive actions but are attacking Ukrainian positions and settlements, using attack drones and conducting reconnaissance.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

General StaffKursk Oblast
Advertisement:
Ukraine and US set to sign minerals deal on Tuesday, Reuters says
Vance reveals whether US plans to put pressure on Russia as it did on Ukraine
Ukrainian oligarch's stake in Poltava mining plant seized by state agency
Putin agrees to help Trump in nuclear talks with Iran
Polish PM: Reports from border confirm claims that US aid to Ukraine has been suspended
Ukraine's PM confident that US support will continue
All News
General Staff
Ukraine's General Staff reports strikes on oil refining and gas transport facilities in Russia
Ukrainian defenders repel 21 assaults near Pokrovsk and 29 in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
Russians significantly intensify offensive actions in Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
21:29
Ukrainian forces kill 30 Russian troops in strike on training ground in Kherson Oblast
21:29
Ukraine and US set to sign minerals deal on Tuesday, Reuters says
21:09
Vance reveals whether US plans to put pressure on Russia as it did on Ukraine
20:37
Zelenskyy orders Ukrainian officials to obtain information on status of US military aid
20:18
Zelenskyy: More air defence for Ukraine as European Commission confirms new funds for Europe's security
19:55
Starmer informs Zelenskyy of his conversation with Trump, Ukrainian leader thanks him for advice
19:38
Ireland prepares additional aid package for Ukraine
19:06
US House Speaker says pause in military aid to Ukraine is "temporary"
18:54
updatedUkrainian forces strike Russian command post in Donetsk Oblast and destroy military facility in Kursk Oblast
18:40
Vance sets conditions for resumption of US aid to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: