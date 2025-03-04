A total of 59 combat clashes occurred on front since beginning of day, most of them in Russia's Kursk Oblast and on Pokrovsk front

A total of 59 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield since the beginning of the day. The most intense fighting took place on the Pokrovsk front, where the Russians launched 12 attacks, and in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, where they conducted 14 assaults.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 16:00 on 4 March

Quote: "In Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 Russian attacks. The enemy also carried out 8 airstrikes, dropped 13 guided bombs and conducted 183 artillery strikes. Currently, combat clashes are ongoing in nine locations."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians attempted to advance twice near the town of Vovchansk but were repelled.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces launched three attacks near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Bohuslavka. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked nine times near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Nove, Yampolivka and Dibrova. Fighting continues in two locations.

On the Toretsk front, Russian troops carried out seven attempts to improve its tactical position near the settlements of Toretsk and Dachne. Three combat clashes are ongoing.

On the Pokrovsk front, since the beginning of the day, the Russians have attempted 12 times to push Ukrainian defenders out of their positions near the settlements of Promin, Lysivka, Serhiivka, Andriivka and Oleksiivka. Ukraine's defence forces are holding back the Russian assault and have repelled all Russian attacks. The Russians also launched an airstrike near the settlement of Orikhove.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian units attacked Ukrainian positions four times near the settlement of Kostiantynopil, with one attack still ongoing. The settlements of Yanvarske, Novopavlivka, Oleksiivka and Ivanivka were struck by guided bombs.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians attempted to attack Ukrainian positions once near the settlement of Pryvilne while also launching airstrikes on Komyshuvakha, Huliaipole and Zaliznychne.

On the Orikhiv front, six combat clashes have occurred. The Russians are trying to advance towards the settlements of Nesterianka and Kamianske, with three combat clashes still ongoing.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian troops conducted one unsuccessful attack and launched an airstrike on the settlement of Lvove.

On the Siversk and Kramatorsk fronts, the Russians are not conducting active offensive actions but are attacking Ukrainian positions and settlements, using attack drones and conducting reconnaissance.

