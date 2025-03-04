Trump to present peace plan for Ukraine to US Congress
US President Donald Trump will address a joint session of Congress, delivering a speech on "The Renewal of the American Dream" in which he will outline his plans for the nation and his future foreign policy actions.
Source: Fox News
Details: Regarding foreign policy, Trump is expected to outline his plans "to restore peace around the world". A White House official told Fox News Digital that Trump will present his plans for ending the war in Ukraine.
He will also focus on his administration's efforts to free all hostages from Gaza.
The speech is scheduled for Tuesday evening at 21:00 local time at the Capitol.
Representatives of the US Democratic Party are considering ways to disrupt Trump’s speech in Congress.
Background:
- In a post on his Truth Social platform on 3 March, Trump declared that his speech "will be big".
- Trump has ordered the suspension of all military aid to Ukraine until he sees Ukraine's leaders "demonstrate a good-faith commitment to peace".
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!