Europe must fill in for faltering US support for Ukraine, French PM says

French Prime Minister François Bayrou believes that European countries should step in to substitute US aid to Ukraine.

Source: Bayrou during a speech to French MPs on Tuesday, 4 March, as reported by European Pravda and French newspaper Le Monde

Details: Bayrou emphasised that France and Europe should "pool all possible means to replace, as far as possible", the US military aid to Ukraine, which was halted by the Donald Trump administration.

The French prime minister stated that the supply of American aid "is coming to an end, as entire trains loaded for Ukraine have been halted and could not reach their destination".

He noted that Ukraine needs ammunition, "a certain number of intelligence systems" and access to "networks and communications".

"This will force us to rethink our model, our priorities, and to look differently at the world we thought we knew, which we now discover is more dangerous than we imagined and comes from those we thought were our allies," Bayrou said.

Background:

Media reports suggest that US President Donald Trump's decision to freeze aid to Ukraine has been supported by all his senior officials following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's remark that the war could endure for a prolonged period.

Meanwhile, CNN says the United States continues to provide Ukraine with intelligence after Trump decided to cut off military aid to Kyiv.

