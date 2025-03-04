All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy: More air defence for Ukraine as European Commission confirms new funds for Europe's security

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 4 March 2025, 20:18
Zelenskyy: More air defence for Ukraine as European Commission confirms new funds for Europe's security
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced significant news from the European Commission concerning substantial funds to be invested in Europe's defence. For Ukraine, this will mean additional air defence systems and missiles.

Source: Zelenskyy in an address on 4 March

Quote: "There is very important news from the European Commission about significant funds for Europe’s defence. For us, this primarily means additional air defence – more systems, more missiles, and increased ability to protect our cities and villages, our positions. And all of this creates a solid additional foundation for efforts to bring the war to an end."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy also stated that he has ordered Ukraine's defence minister, intelligence chiefs and diplomats to contact their US counterparts and obtain official information on the suspension of US aid. He noted that there has already been a precedent of aid to Ukraine being halted.

Quote: "There was a suspension of humanitarian aid, of energy aid. There was also a halt in military aid – at the end of January, but at that time, everything was quickly resumed. We saw the risks. Therefore, our agencies – both military and special services – managed to develop action algorithms for any developments in the situation. This is not 2022 anymore. Our resilience is stronger now. We have the means to defend ourselves. But for us, maintaining normal, partnership-based relations with America is essential to bringing the war to a real end. None of us wants an endless war."

Details: In addition, Zelenskyy stated that the Russians have not changed their position or demands with respect to Ukraine. They will continue to demand a reduction in Ukraine's armed forces, the official surrender of its lands, and significant political reforms in Ukraine, including the weakening of the Ukrainian Constitution.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyEUaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Poll says 70% of Americans don't believe Ukraine is "more to blame for starting war"
The Telegraph: Starmer persuaded Zelenskyy to extend olive branch to Trump
Trump: I received letter from Zelenskyy about Ukraine's readiness for talks
F-16 pilots thanked American people for their support for Ukraine
Ukraine and US set to sign minerals deal on Tuesday, Reuters says
Vance reveals whether US plans to put pressure on Russia as it did on Ukraine
All News
Zelenskyy
Starmer informs Zelenskyy of his conversation with Trump, Ukrainian leader thanks him for advice
Zelenskyy: Ready to work for peace under Trump's "strong leadership"
Zelenskyy outlines first stages for truce, urges Russia to act similarly
RECENT NEWS
12:26
Poll says 70% of Americans don't believe Ukraine is "more to blame for starting war"
11:58
OPINIONNobel laureates' joint appeal for transfer of Russian sanctioned state assets for Ukraine's recovery and compensation
11:46
Reagan must be rolling in his grave – Democrat senator Slotkin on Trump's attitude to Russia
11:42
Ukrainian troops destroy Russian Murom-M long-range visual surveillance system – video
10:49
Majority of French support continued aid to Ukraine and deployment of peacekeepers
10:36
The Telegraph: Starmer persuaded Zelenskyy to extend olive branch to Trump
10:32
Russia strikes yet another energy facility in Odesa Oblast
10:29
Russia attacks Ukraine with 181 drones and missiles
10:21
EU expects pro-Russian leaders to attempt to disrupt 6 March summit, says Politico
09:51
Trump read Zelenskyy's reconciliatory tweet to Congress and called it a letter, Ukraine's ambassador to US says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: