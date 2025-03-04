Zelenskyy: More air defence for Ukraine as European Commission confirms new funds for Europe's security

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced significant news from the European Commission concerning substantial funds to be invested in Europe's defence. For Ukraine, this will mean additional air defence systems and missiles.

Source: Zelenskyy in an address on 4 March

Quote: "There is very important news from the European Commission about significant funds for Europe’s defence. For us, this primarily means additional air defence – more systems, more missiles, and increased ability to protect our cities and villages, our positions. And all of this creates a solid additional foundation for efforts to bring the war to an end."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy also stated that he has ordered Ukraine's defence minister, intelligence chiefs and diplomats to contact their US counterparts and obtain official information on the suspension of US aid. He noted that there has already been a precedent of aid to Ukraine being halted.

Quote: "There was a suspension of humanitarian aid, of energy aid. There was also a halt in military aid – at the end of January, but at that time, everything was quickly resumed. We saw the risks. Therefore, our agencies – both military and special services – managed to develop action algorithms for any developments in the situation. This is not 2022 anymore. Our resilience is stronger now. We have the means to defend ourselves. But for us, maintaining normal, partnership-based relations with America is essential to bringing the war to a real end. None of us wants an endless war."

Details: In addition, Zelenskyy stated that the Russians have not changed their position or demands with respect to Ukraine. They will continue to demand a reduction in Ukraine's armed forces, the official surrender of its lands, and significant political reforms in Ukraine, including the weakening of the Ukrainian Constitution.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!