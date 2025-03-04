Russians launch drone on business in Kharkiv: damage reported

Russian forces launched a drone strike on a business in the city of Kharkiv on the evening of 4 March, causing damage.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Quote: "An enemy UAV attacked a civilian business in the Nemyshlianskyi district. A building belonging to the business was damaged and windows shattered in the attack. The blast wave also damaged two trolleybuses.

Early reports indicate that there were no casualties."

