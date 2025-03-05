Ukrainian defenders push Russians back near two settlements in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts – DeepState

Analysts from the DeepState project have reported that Ukrainian defenders have pushed back the Russians near the village of Zapadne on the Kupiansk front in Kharkiv Oblast and the village of Uspenivka on the Pokrovsk front in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "[Ukraine’s] defence forces have pushed back the enemy near Zapadne and Uspenivka."

Advertisement:

Background: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the evening of 4 March that on the Kupiansk front, the Russians had conducted three assaults on the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Bohuslavka.

In addition, on the Pokrovsk front, the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Promin, Lysivka, Serhiivka, Ulakly, Andriivka and Oleksiivka 17 times.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!