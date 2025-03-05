All Sections
Self-proclaimed president Lukashenko invites Zelenskyy, Trump and Putin to talks in Minsk

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 5 March 2025, 03:46
Alexander Lukashenko. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko has stated that Minsk is ready to organise talks between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Lukashenko in an interview with American blogger Mario Naufal, as reported by Belarusian state-owned news outlet BelTA 

Quote: "Zelenskyy should not be pressured now, no matter what he is like. He must be convinced, an agreement must be reached with Zelenskyy, because the majority of Ukrainian society stands behind him.

So, an agreement must be made.

If you want, come here. It's nearby – only 200 kilometres from the Belarusian border to Kyiv. Half an hour by plane. Come here. We will sit down. We will reach an agreement calmly, without noise, without shouting.

So, pass this on to Trump: I am waiting for him here together with Putin and Zelenskyy. We will sit down and calmly negotiate. If you want to reach an agreement."

Details: Meanwhile, Lukashenko stated that he would not like to play the role of a mediator in the "Ukrainian issue".

Quote: I want you to understand my position. The thing I hate the most is mediation. This means being between two sides and pretending that you can do something.

Especially being a mediator between the US and Russia or the US and China, etc.

We have excellent relations with Russia and China. But God forbid that I be some kind of mediator between these giants.

To be a mediator, as the current situation shows, you need to have a powerful resource or something else."

Background: Self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko earlier stated that decisions regarding the end of the war in Ukraine would not be made without Ukraine’s involvement.

