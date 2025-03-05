All Sections
Trump contrasts US and European contributions to Ukraine war in Congress speech

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 5 March 2025, 04:26
Trump contrasts US and European contributions to Ukraine war in Congress speech
Trump during the speech. Photo: Screenshot

The White House has released the highlights from US President Donald Trump's speech to Congress in which he has mentioned the war in Ukraine.

Source: CNN, citing the highlights; Voice of America

Quote: "I am also working tirelessly to end the savage conflict in Ukraine.

Millions of Ukrainians and Russians have been needlessly killed or wounded in this horrific and brutal conflict, with no end in sight. The United States has sent hundreds of billions of dollars to support Ukraine's defence.

Meanwhile, Europe has sadly spent more money buying Russian Oil and Gas than they have spent on defending Ukraine – by far! And Biden has authorised more money in this fight than Europe has spent."

