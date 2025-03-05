All Sections
Democratic congressmen protest and demonstrate support for Ukraine during Trump's speech

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 5 March 2025, 04:50
Democratic congressmen protest and demonstrate support for Ukraine during Trump's speech
Al Green standing during Trump's speech. Screenshot

Signs of protests by Democrats were evident in the House of Representatives from the beginning of US President Donald Trump's address to Congress. Women of the party wore pink as a sign of protest, and Democrats also had blue and yellow elements in their clothing, symbolising solidarity with Ukraine.

Source: broadcast of Trump’s speech; CNN; The New York Times

Details: Some Democrats left the room in protest.

At the beginning of Trump's speech, Democratic Congressman Al Green was removed from the hall. Standing up during Trump's address, Green raised his cane in the air and began shouting.

Some Democrats held posters and signs with various messages while Trump was speaking. Michigan Representative Rashida Tlaib brought a small whiteboard into the hall which she used to respond to Trump's comments in real time.

Many women in the party wore pink as a colour of protest, while others wore blue and yellow scarves and other clothing elements symbolising solidarity with Ukraine.

 
Women wearing pink clothes as a sign of protest
Photo: CNN
 
Congress hall
Screenshot

