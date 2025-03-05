Russian forces launch 30 assaults, with Kursk front remaining fiercest on battlefield – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian defenders. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

A total of 108 combat engagements have taken place on the front lines over the past 24 hours, with the heaviest fighting occurring on the Kursk, Lyman and Pokrovsk fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 5 March

Quote: "Yesterday (4 March), the enemy carried out two missile strikes using two missiles, along with 56 airstrikes, including the deployment of 90 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, Russian forces conducted approximately 4,800 attacks, including 185 from multiple-launch rocket systems, and they deployed 2,234 kamikaze drones to strike Ukrainian positions and settlements."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Russian forces launched two attacks near the town of Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian assaults near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Bohuslavka.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops attempted to advance 14 times, attacking near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Novyi, Novoliubivka, Yampolivka and Dibrova.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian forces launched one assault in the area of Stupochky.

On the Toretsk front, 12 Russian attacks were recorded near the settlements of Dachne and Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 17 Russian attacks towards the settlements of Promin, Lysivka, Serhiivka, Ulakly, Andriivka and Oleksiivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, 11 Russian assaults were repelled near the settlements of Kostiantynopil and Rozdolne.

On the Huliaipole front, Russian troops attempted to break through twice near the settlements of Pryvilne and Charivne.

On the Orikhiv front, nine Russian attacks were recorded near the settlements of Nesterianka, Novodanylivka and Kamianske, but all were unsuccessful.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians launched one assault against Ukrainian defensive positions, but it failed.

On the Siversk front, no offensive actions by Russian forces were recorded.

In Kursk Oblast (Russia), Ukrainian defenders repelled 30 Russian attacks. Russian forces also carried out 403 artillery strikes, including 15 from multiple-launch rocket systems, and launched 20 airstrikes, dropping 30 guided aerial bombs.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, no signs of Russian offensive groupings were detected.

