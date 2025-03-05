Russia attacks Ukraine with 181 drones and missiles

Russian forces launched three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, one S-300 missile and 181 Shahed-type UAVs and decoy drones against Ukraine on the night of 4-5 March.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

Quote: "On the night of 4-5 March 2025 (starting at 19:30 on 4 March), the enemy attacked with three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Voronezh Oblast, one S-300 surface-to-air missile from Kursk Oblast, and 181 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various decoy drones launched from the Russian cities of Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Chauda (occupied Crimea)."

Details: The Ukrainian Air Force reported that defenders successfully shot down 115 Shahed-type strike UAVs and other drones over Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts.

Another 55 Russian drones were lost from radar and failed to reach their targets.

Drone strikes caused damage in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa oblasts.

