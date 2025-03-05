Ukrainian troops destroy Russian Murom-M long-range visual surveillance system – video

Ukrainian drone operators from the Falcon unit of the Hart Brigade have destroyed a Russian Murom-M long-range visual surveillance system near the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Ukraine's Armed Forces on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy's anti-drone netting which surrounded the Murom-M proved ineffective. The first two birds [drones] operated by pilots from the Falcon unit punched a hole in the net and the third drone successfully destroyed the system."

Details: Ukrainian forces also reported hitting Russian military personnel and a vehicle used to transport infantry and ammunition to their positions in the same area.

