All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Two Ukrainians shortlisted for Andersen Literature Award

Alyona PavliukWednesday, 5 March 2025, 14:18
Two Ukrainians shortlisted for Andersen Literature Award
Two Ukrainians have been nominated for the Andersen Literature Award. Photo: myLoupe/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Two Ukrainian writers have been shortlisted for the Hans Christian Andersen Literature Award 2026.

Source: National Library of Ukraine for Children

Details: This year's nominees from Ukraine are writer Sashko Dermanskyi and artist and writer Kateryna Shtanko.

Advertisement:

The Ukrainian section of the International Board on Children's and Youth Books (IBBY) nominated them.

The full list of nominees is not yet available. It will be published on 31 March.

Sashko Dermanskyi is a children's writer and a member of Ukraine's National Union of Writers. He won the BBC News Ukraine Book of the Year award in 2018 in the Children's Book category and has won the all-Ukrainian Book of the Year award many times.

Kateryna Shtanko is an artist and writer. In 2014, her children's book Dragons, Go! won the BBC Ukrainian Book of the Year Award (now the BBC News Ukraine Book of the Year Award).

Every two years, the Hans Christian Andersen Literature Award is awarded to writers and artists who have made remarkable contributions to children's literature.

It takes place on 2 April, Andersen's birthday. The highest award is the Gold Medal which bears the storyteller’s profile.

Background: In 2024, a scandal erupted around the Andersen Literature Award. Russian Anastasia Arkhipova was supposed to be one of the jury members. However, after several countries protested and Queen Margrethe II of Denmark refused to patronise the prize, she was removed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

culture
Advertisement:
Signs of torture found on most bodies of Ukrainians repatriated from Russian captivity – photo, video
Farewell ceremony held in Kyiv for Vasyl Ratushnyi, killed in action – photos
Deployment of troops in Ukraine will be discussed at EU summit, source reports
Alias Moses: Maksym Butkevych on 850 days in captivity, life on the edge of the abyss, and the miracle of his return
Poll says 70% of Americans don't believe Ukraine is "more to blame for starting war"
The Telegraph: Starmer persuaded Zelenskyy to extend olive branch to Trump
All News
culture
Oscars 2025: Daryl Hannah shouts "Glory to Ukraine" while presenting award to film about a Russian – video
Russians destroy ancient wooden church in Andriivka – photos
Organisers of Ukranian child war victims exhibition in Germany linked to Kremlin, Reuters reports – photos
RECENT NEWS
21:59
Macron declares "new era" and warns of Russia's threat to France and Europe
21:47
Ukrainian Patriot operators join F-16 pilots in addressing American people – videos
21:04
Ukraine's air defence intercepts Russian target in Poltava Oblast, damage reported
20:08
Dutch PM and Zelenskyy discuss €700 million investment in drones for Ukraine
19:35
Foreign businesses' losses in Russia exceed US$170 billion
19:28
EU official confirms Zelenskyy will visit Brussels for 6 March summit
19:26
Zelenskyy hopes for results on US meeting as early as next week
18:30
Austria supports Grain from Ukraine programme
18:20
New round of US-Ukraine talks being prepared, Trump adviser says
18:08
Number of Russian assaults on Pokrovsk front continues to fall – DeepState
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: