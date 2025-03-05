All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

They threatened to kill her children and strangled her: Russian soldiers who raped woman in Donetsk Oblast served with notices of suspicion

Alyona PavliukWednesday, 5 March 2025, 14:46
They threatened to kill her children and strangled her: Russian soldiers who raped woman in Donetsk Oblast served with notices of suspicion
Two Russian soldiers who raped a woman in Donetsk Oblast have been served with notices of suspicion. Stock photo: AndrewLozovyi/Depositphotos

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have served notices of suspicion to two Russian servicemen who raped a woman during the occupation of a village in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Prosecutor General's Office

Details: The Russian soldiers injected the woman with an unknown substance and threatened to kill her children.

Advertisement:

The suspects, who are aged 27 and 29 and come from Khabarovsk Krai in Russia’s Far East and Irkutsk Oblast in Siberia, are servicemen from military unit 74854 of the Russian Armed Forces, where they serve as a senior driver and a refuelling driver.

In June 2022, during the occupation of the settlement in Donetsk Oblast, the suspects broke into the garden of the house where the local woman lived with her husband and children.

The armed attackers took the woman to a neighbouring property. They went into the empty house and injected the victim with an unidentified substance to keep her from resisting.

The Russians raped the woman in turns, using physical force and threatening to harm her children. The senior serviceman strangled the victim with his hands.

The Russians have been served in absentia with a notice of suspicion of violation of the laws and customs of war committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy, in accordance with Articles 28.2 and 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Background: Law enforcement officers served a notice of suspicion to a serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces who abducted a 21-year-old Ukrainian woman from Izium district in the summer of 2022, took her out of the country, and subjected her to more than a year of physical and sexual violence.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

occupation
Advertisement:
Signs of torture found on most bodies of Ukrainians repatriated from Russian captivity – photo, video
Farewell ceremony held in Kyiv for Vasyl Ratushnyi, killed in action – photos
Deployment of troops in Ukraine will be discussed at EU summit, source reports
Alias Moses: Maksym Butkevych on 850 days in captivity, life on the edge of the abyss, and the miracle of his return
Poll says 70% of Americans don't believe Ukraine is "more to blame for starting war"
The Telegraph: Starmer persuaded Zelenskyy to extend olive branch to Trump
All News
occupation
Russian troops advance in Donetsk Oblast and have successes in Kursk Oblast – DeepState
Ukraine brings back 7 more children from Russia and occupied territories
Russians conduct another "reservist" training in temporarily occupied Mariupol – National Resistance Center
RECENT NEWS
21:59
Macron declares "new era" and warns of Russia's threat to France and Europe
21:47
Ukrainian Patriot operators join F-16 pilots in addressing American people – videos
21:04
Ukraine's air defence intercepts Russian target in Poltava Oblast, damage reported
20:08
Dutch PM and Zelenskyy discuss €700 million investment in drones for Ukraine
19:35
Foreign businesses' losses in Russia exceed US$170 billion
19:28
EU official confirms Zelenskyy will visit Brussels for 6 March summit
19:26
Zelenskyy hopes for results on US meeting as early as next week
18:30
Austria supports Grain from Ukraine programme
18:20
New round of US-Ukraine talks being prepared, Trump adviser says
18:08
Number of Russian assaults on Pokrovsk front continues to fall – DeepState
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: