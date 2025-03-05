They threatened to kill her children and strangled her: Russian soldiers who raped woman in Donetsk Oblast served with notices of suspicion

Two Russian soldiers who raped a woman in Donetsk Oblast have been served with notices of suspicion. Stock photo: AndrewLozovyi/Depositphotos

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have served notices of suspicion to two Russian servicemen who raped a woman during the occupation of a village in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Prosecutor General's Office

Details: The Russian soldiers injected the woman with an unknown substance and threatened to kill her children.

The suspects, who are aged 27 and 29 and come from Khabarovsk Krai in Russia’s Far East and Irkutsk Oblast in Siberia, are servicemen from military unit 74854 of the Russian Armed Forces, where they serve as a senior driver and a refuelling driver.

In June 2022, during the occupation of the settlement in Donetsk Oblast, the suspects broke into the garden of the house where the local woman lived with her husband and children.

The armed attackers took the woman to a neighbouring property. They went into the empty house and injected the victim with an unidentified substance to keep her from resisting.

The Russians raped the woman in turns, using physical force and threatening to harm her children. The senior serviceman strangled the victim with his hands.

The Russians have been served in absentia with a notice of suspicion of violation of the laws and customs of war committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy, in accordance with Articles 28.2 and 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Background: Law enforcement officers served a notice of suspicion to a serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces who abducted a 21-year-old Ukrainian woman from Izium district in the summer of 2022, took her out of the country, and subjected her to more than a year of physical and sexual violence.

