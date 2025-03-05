Amid China's threats, Taiwan studies experience of companies operating in Ukraine during war – Reuters

Amid growing threats from China, Taiwanese authorities have sought advice from private companies that are continuing to operate in Ukraine on how to organise operations under martial law and ongoing hostilities.

Details: Reuters reports that the Taiwanese authorities have sought advice from Uber and Microsoft which continue to provide important services in war-torn Ukraine.

Quote: "We hope to learn from Ukraine's first-hand experiences – how private companies are helping to build the resilience of its government and society during wartime," an unnamed Taiwanese official said.

They are also interested in the experience of including supermarkets in the state supply network and using taxi services to provide emergency medical care, such as blood donations when the healthcare system is overloaded.

The government is currently working to establish links between Taiwanese companies and their partners in Ukraine to help Taiwanese firms quickly improve their emergency planning.

The source also noted that taking into account the lessons learned from the Nordic and Baltic countries, Taiwan is already updating its warning and shelter systems.

In February 2024, Taiwan's Ministry of Defence announced that it had detected eight Chinese balloons crossing the Taiwan Strait in the past 24 hours. Five of these balloons flew over Taiwan.

In October, the Chinese military launched a new round of military exercises near Taiwan, claiming it was a warning to "separatist actions by pro-Taiwan independence forces" and without giving a completion date, which drew condemnation from the Taipei government.

