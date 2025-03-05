All Sections
Farewell ceremony held in Kyiv for Vasyl Ratushnyi, killed in action – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 5 March 2025, 16:03
Farewell ceremony heading to the Independence Square. Photo: Ukrinform

A ceremony to say farewell to Ukrainian serviceman Vasyl Ratushnyi has been held on Independence Square in Kyiv.

Source: Ukrinform correspondent

Details: Nearly 500 people attended the ceremony.

Taras Ratushnyi, Vasyl Ratushnyi’s father.
Photo: Ukrinform

Among them were Ratushnyi's relatives and loved ones, as well as many servicemen in uniform, the journalist notes.

Mourners held yellow-and-blue and red-and-black flags, while some soldiers carried flags of the 414th Separate Brigade of Unmanned Aviation Systems Madiar’s Birds in which Vasyl Ratushnyi served.

 
Farewell ceremony at Independence Square.
Photo: Ukrinform

The funeral service was held at St. Michael's Cathedral, after which the funeral procession proceeded to Baikove Cemetery.

 
Funeral at St. Michael's Cathedral.
Photo: Ukrinform
 
Funeral at St. Michael's Cathedral.
Photo: Ukrinform

Background: On 27 February, writer Svitlana Povaliaieva announced that her eldest son Vasyl had been killed in action. Her younger son, well-known Ukrainian activist Roman Ratushnyi, was killed on 9 June 2022 in a battle near the city of Izium, Kharkiv Oblast. Both brothers were participants in the Revolution of Dignity.

