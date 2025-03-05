Farewell ceremony held in Kyiv for Vasyl Ratushnyi, killed in action – photos
A ceremony to say farewell to Ukrainian serviceman Vasyl Ratushnyi has been held on Independence Square in Kyiv.
Source: Ukrinform correspondent
Details: Nearly 500 people attended the ceremony.
Among them were Ratushnyi's relatives and loved ones, as well as many servicemen in uniform, the journalist notes.
Mourners held yellow-and-blue and red-and-black flags, while some soldiers carried flags of the 414th Separate Brigade of Unmanned Aviation Systems Madiar’s Birds in which Vasyl Ratushnyi served.
The funeral service was held at St. Michael's Cathedral, after which the funeral procession proceeded to Baikove Cemetery.
Background: On 27 February, writer Svitlana Povaliaieva announced that her eldest son Vasyl had been killed in action. Her younger son, well-known Ukrainian activist Roman Ratushnyi, was killed on 9 June 2022 in a battle near the city of Izium, Kharkiv Oblast. Both brothers were participants in the Revolution of Dignity.
