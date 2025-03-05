All Sections
US no longer sharing intel to assist Ukraine's deep strikes on Russia, Sky News reports

Iryna Kutielieva, Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 5 March 2025, 17:18
US no longer sharing intel to assist Ukraine's deep strikes on Russia, Sky News reports
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The halt in intelligence sharing between the US and Ukraine is reported to apply solely to information that could be used for Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russian territory.

Source: Sky News, citing a source, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The source clarified that US intelligence sharing with Ukraine has not been entirely suspended.

Describing the measure as "selective", the source indicated that the US will continue providing intelligence that could be used for strikes in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine.

When asked whether the US had indeed stopped sharing intelligence, the Ukrainian source responded: "Unfortunately, yes, but not completely. It is selective. On the possibility of damage on the territory of the Russian Federation".

Background:

  • On 4 March, Bloomberg learned that Trump had ordered the suspension of all military aid to Ukraine until he sees the Ukrainian leadership "demonstrate a good-faith commitment to peace". The decision also applies to weapons that had left US territory and were en route to the Ukrainian border.
  • Reports also indicate that Washington has suspended intelligence sharing with Ukraine.
  • The Wall Street Journal reported that the suspension of US military aid to Ukraine could remain in place until Donald Trump determines that Volodymyr Zelenskyy supports peace talks with Russia.

