Zelenskyy talks about "frank dialogue" with Scholz on future security architecture
Wednesday, 5 March 2025, 17:36
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Source: Zelenskyy on his Telegram account, as reported by European Pravda
Details: The Ukrainian president spoke about "a frank dialogue on many issues and our vision of the future security architecture".
Advertisement:
Background:
- Zelenskyy has also held a phone conversation with Friedrich Merz, leader of the CDU/CSU bloc, who secured victory in Germany’s snap parliamentary elections.
- On 4 March, the German CDU/CSU and SPD parties, which are negotiating the formation of a government led by Friedrich Merz, agreed on a multi-billion-dollar defence and infrastructure funding package. They agreed to push for an easing of Germany's debt brake to make it easier to finance the defence sector.
- The parties agreed that all defence spending exceeding 1% of GDP would be exempt from debt constraints. In addition, a special infrastructure fund totalling 500 billion over 10 years is to be created, from which the federal states will also benefit.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!