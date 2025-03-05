All Sections
Zelenskyy talks about "frank dialogue" with Scholz on future security architecture

Iryna KutielievaWednesday, 5 March 2025, 17:36
Stock Photo: Getty Images

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Source: Zelenskyy on his Telegram account, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Ukrainian president spoke about "a frank dialogue on many issues and our vision of the future security architecture".

Background:

  • Zelenskyy has also held a phone conversation with Friedrich Merz, leader of the CDU/CSU bloc, who secured victory in Germany’s snap parliamentary elections.
  • On 4 March, the German CDU/CSU and SPD parties, which are negotiating the formation of a government led by Friedrich Merz, agreed on a multi-billion-dollar defence and infrastructure funding package. They agreed to push for an easing of Germany's debt brake to make it easier to finance the defence sector.
  • The parties agreed that all defence spending exceeding 1% of GDP would be exempt from debt constraints. In addition, a special infrastructure fund totalling 500 billion over 10 years is to be created, from which the federal states will also benefit.

ZelenskyyScholz
