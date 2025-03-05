All Sections
Zelenskyy hopes for results on US meeting as early as next week

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 5 March 2025, 19:26
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that preparations are underway for another meeting between Ukraine and the United States, with results expected as early as next week.

Source: Zelenskyy in his address on 5 March

Quote: "Today, Ukrainian and American teams began working on an upcoming meeting. Andrii Yermak [Head of the Ukrainian President's Office – ed.] and Mike Waltz [US President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser – ed.] held talks, and we’re seeing forward momentum. We hope to see the first results next week. We must also reignite progress on our European path, particularly concerning our European integration – clusters in the process of accession negotiations. We count on the support of our partners."

Details: Zelenskyy also commended the soldiers of the Special Operations Forces for their actions in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, as well as several other brigades.

Quote: "Today, I want to specially commend the 425th Separate Assault Battalion – thank you for your determination, guys. Also, the 225th Assault Regiment and the 71st Separate Jaeger Brigade for their operations in Donetsk Oblast, specifically on the Novopavlivka front."

Background: Mike Waltz has announced that work is underway on a new round of negotiations with Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

