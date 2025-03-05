All Sections
EU official confirms Zelenskyy will visit Brussels for 6 March summit

Tetyana Vysotska, Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 5 March 2025, 19:28
Stock Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend an extraordinary European Council meeting in Brussels in person on Thursday, 6 March. The meeting will focus on support for Ukraine and European Union defence.

Source: European Pravda correspondent, citing an EU official involved in preparations for the summit

Details: The official confirmed that Zelenskyy has accepted an invitation from European Council President António Costa and will attend the EU leaders' Brussels summit in person.

"We've received confirmation that President Zelenskyy will attend the summit in person," the EU official said.

The source said the Ukrainian president will speak with leaders of EU member states during a working lunch.

Background:

  • Until the evening of 5 March, the EU was uncertain whether Zelenskyy's visit to Brussels would happen.
  • Costa had invited Zelenskyy to the 6 March EU leaders' summit, which will focus on European defence and Ukraine.
  • Meanwhile, Hungary continues to threaten to block the inclusion of a reference to support for Ukraine in the summit's final statement and has hinted that it may refuse to support the extension of EU sanctions against Russian individuals on 10 March.
  • Some reports suggest that at the summit, EU leaders will begin formulating the concept for EU security guarantees for Ukraine after the potential end of the hostilities, including the deployment of European troops on Ukrainian soil.

