Ukraine's air defence intercepts Russian target in Poltava Oblast, damage reported

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 5 March 2025, 21:04
The damaged houses. Photo: Poltava Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces attempted to launch a strike on Poltava Oblast on 5 March, but the target was intercepted by Ukraine’s air defence.

Source: Poltava Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Debris damaged the windows of five houses and a local cemetery. Fortunately, no one was injured. No hits on critical infrastructure were recorded."

