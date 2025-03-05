Ukraine's air defence intercepts Russian target in Poltava Oblast, damage reported
Wednesday, 5 March 2025, 21:04
Russian forces attempted to launch a strike on Poltava Oblast on 5 March, but the target was intercepted by Ukraine’s air defence.
Source: Poltava Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Quote: "Debris damaged the windows of five houses and a local cemetery. Fortunately, no one was injured. No hits on critical infrastructure were recorded."
