All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

France, UK and Ukraine want to complete work on peace plan in days – Reuters

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 5 March 2025, 23:02
France, UK and Ukraine want to complete work on peace plan in days – Reuters
Zelenskyy, Starmer and Macron at a meeting in London on 2 March. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

France, the United Kingdom and Ukraine plan to finalise a peace plan within a few days in order to present it to the United States and improve relations between the US and Ukraine.

Source: Reuters

Details: French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer have held several phone calls with Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy since their spat in the Oval Office, Reuters reports.

Advertisement:

The UK and France have stated that US assistance will be needed for future guarantees.

"We're looking at putting this plan together in days and not weeks," a senior European diplomat told Reuters.

Another diplomat said the idea was to prepare for healthier dialogue between Washington and Kyiv and make it clear to the US that Russia is the aggressor.

According to Reuters, if that were to happen, it could open doors for further meetings in Washington between the Europeans and Trump, although it is unclear at this stage whether these would involve Zelenskyy or just the British and French leaders.

The details of the plan are being kept under wraps, with one European diplomat saying that military leaders intend to finalise the military-related points over the next week.

One possible option is a partial one-month ceasefire, during which attacks from the air and sea, as well as on energy infrastructure, would be prohibited. The exception would be ground battles.

Background:

  • On the afternoon of 5 March, a spokeswoman for the French government mentioned that a joint visit to the US by French President Emmanuel Macron, his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the near future is "under consideration".
  • However, the Élysée Palace later denied that such a trip was planned.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

FranceUKUSA
Advertisement:
Norway to increase aid to Ukraine to almost US$8bn this year
Ukraine's defence minister on suspension of US intelligence sharing: We are working on alternatives
Europe ready to take responsibility for security and defeat Russia in arms race, Polish PM says
Russians sentence Zaporizhzhia NPP worker to 15 years for alleged collaboration with Ukraine's Security Service – video
Zelenskyy's political opponents respond to reports of secret talks with Trump's team
US state secretary calls Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine "proxy war between US and Russia"
All News
France
Macron confirms readiness to defend European allies with nuclear weapons
Macron declares "new era" and warns of Russia's threat to France and Europe
Majority of French support continued aid to Ukraine and deployment of peacekeepers
RECENT NEWS
21:47
US defence secretary says he is "very encouraged" by latest signs from Kyiv
21:26
Senator Graham expects Trump to impose sanctions on Russia if Putin refuses to negotiate
21:11
Trump's envoy to Middle East confirms meeting with Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia
20:44
EU to propose that Ukraine use credit from frozen Russian assets for defence spending, says source from EU country
20:33
Zelenskyy presents initial steps for peace at European Council meeting
19:53
US pushes Ukraine towards ceasefire with resource deal, says Bloomberg
19:41
Russia's human rights commissioner claims Ukrainian journalist Roshchyna killed in captivity had no procedural status in Russia
19:22
US and Ukrainian representatives to meet in Saudi Arabia next week, say Fox News journalist
19:04
Norway to increase aid to Ukraine to almost US$8bn this year
18:40
Trump's special envoy Kellogg: Istanbul agreements are not equitable framework, entirely new approach needed
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: