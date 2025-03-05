France, UK and Ukraine want to complete work on peace plan in days – Reuters

Zelenskyy, Starmer and Macron at a meeting in London on 2 March. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

France, the United Kingdom and Ukraine plan to finalise a peace plan within a few days in order to present it to the United States and improve relations between the US and Ukraine.

Source: Reuters

Details: French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer have held several phone calls with Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy since their spat in the Oval Office, Reuters reports.

Advertisement:

The UK and France have stated that US assistance will be needed for future guarantees.

"We're looking at putting this plan together in days and not weeks," a senior European diplomat told Reuters.

Another diplomat said the idea was to prepare for healthier dialogue between Washington and Kyiv and make it clear to the US that Russia is the aggressor.

According to Reuters, if that were to happen, it could open doors for further meetings in Washington between the Europeans and Trump, although it is unclear at this stage whether these would involve Zelenskyy or just the British and French leaders.

The details of the plan are being kept under wraps, with one European diplomat saying that military leaders intend to finalise the military-related points over the next week.

One possible option is a partial one-month ceasefire, during which attacks from the air and sea, as well as on energy infrastructure, would be prohibited. The exception would be ground battles.

Background:

On the afternoon of 5 March, a spokeswoman for the French government mentioned that a joint visit to the US by French President Emmanuel Macron, his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the near future is "under consideration".

However, the Élysée Palace later denied that such a trip was planned.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!