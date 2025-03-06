Hottest situation is on Kursk and Toretsk fronts – Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 96 combat clashes have taken place on the battlefield over the course of 5 March. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has described the situation on the Kursk and Toretsk fronts as the hottest.

Source: The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Quote: "As of now, 96 combat clashes have occurred. Currently, the hottest situation is on the Kursk and Toretsk fronts.

Over the course of the day, the enemy carried out one missile attack and 45 airstrikes using two missiles and dropping 59 guided aerial bombs, and it deployed 939 kamikaze drones and carried out over 3,500 bombardments on the positions of our troops and settlements."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Russian forces attacked twice, in the direction of Petro-Ivanivka and nearby Vovchansk. One combat clash is ongoing.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians thrice attempted to advance to Ukrainian positions not far from the settlements of Holubivka and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops attacked 10 times near Novomykhailivka and Nove. Ukrainian defenders were able to block seven of the Russians’ attacks.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian assaults near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Oleksandro-Shul'tyne, and Predtechyne.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces carried out 19 offensive actions on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers around Toretsk, Dachne and Dyliivka.

Throughout the day, Russian troops had tried to wedge into our defence 16 times on the Pokrovsk front near Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Pishchane, Kotlyne, Bohdanivka and Kotlyarivka. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

On the Novopavlivka front, over the course of the day, Ukrainian soldiers repulsed six Russian assaults close to Kostyantynopil and Burlatske.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Vilne Pole. They also carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Huliaipole, Shevchenko, Zaliznychne, Novopil, Odradne and Vesele.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled four Russian assaults toward Kamyanske, Pavlivka and Lobkove.

A total of 27 combat clashes took place on the Kursk front. Russian forces carried out 16 airstrikes, dropped 23 guided aerial bombs, and attacked the positions of Ukrainian soldiers and settlements using artillery 359 times, including seven times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

