Ukraine provides The Hague with proof of Russian chemical weapons violations

Ivan Diakonov Thursday, 6 March 2025, 00:27
A Ukrainian chemical warfare serviceman. Stock photo: Getty Images

Kyiv has presented evidence of Russia’s systematic and deliberate use of chemical weapons in its war against Ukraine, in clear violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention. The Ukrainian delegation delivered the evidence at the 108th session of the Executive Council of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague, Netherlands.

Source: Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Details: According to data from Ukraine's Ministry of Defence, Russian forces used chemical munitions in over 6,900 recorded incidents between February 2023 and February 2025. In just one month, from 24 December 2024 to 24 January 2025, 844 such cases were documented. More than 2,100 Ukrainian servicemen have sought medical treatment for symptoms of chemical exposure, and three have died.

Russia is increasingly using hazardous chemicals as a method of warfare against Ukraine, said Andrii Kasianov, leader of the Ukrainian delegation and deputy director of the Department for International Security and Military-Technical Cooperation at the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

Quote: "The Ukrainian delegation drew attention to the OPCW's second report, which confirmed that the evidence submitted by Ukraine, in the form of four Russian RG-VO gas grenades and relevant soil and grass samples, contained CS, a chemical agent used in riot control. It was also noted that according to the relevant Ukrainian authorities, these RG-VO grenades are produced at Russian facilities, specifically the Applied Chemistry Research Centre and the Applied Chemistry Research Institute."

Details: For three consecutive years, Ukraine has demanded that Russia be further isolated and excluded from the OPCW Executive Council. In addition, Kyiv has once again submitted its candidacy for Council membership for the 2026-2028 term.

