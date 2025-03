The Russians launched attack drones towards Ukraine on the night of 5-6 March. Air defence was responding in Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force; Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Movement of enemy UAVs detected! Air defence is responding in the oblast."

Updated: The all-clear was given in Kyiv Oblast at 04:41.

