Person killed in Russian strike on Sumy – photo
Thursday, 6 March 2025, 03:50
One person has been killed in a Russian drone attack on the city of Sumy.
Source: Acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar
Quote: "Sadly, there is information that one person was killed in today’s attack by enemy Shahed drones."
Advertisement:
Details: The city authorities reported that a Russian drone had hit one of the warehouse buildings, causing a fire.
Updated: The National Police reported that the person killed was a 32-year-old man. Early reports indicate that he worked as a security guard.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!