Person killed in Russian strike on Sumy – photo

One person has been killed in a Russian drone attack on the city of Sumy.

Source: Acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar

Quote: "Sadly, there is information that one person was killed in today’s attack by enemy Shahed drones."

Details: The city authorities reported that a Russian drone had hit one of the warehouse buildings, causing a fire.

Fire Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Updated: The National Police reported that the person killed was a 32-year-old man. Early reports indicate that he worked as a security guard.

