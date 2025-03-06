All Sections
Person killed in Russian strike on Sumy – photo

Ivan Diakonov Thursday, 6 March 2025, 03:50
Person killed in Russian strike on Sumy – photo
Police officer standing on the rubble. Photo: Ukraine's National Police

One person has been killed in a Russian drone attack on the city of Sumy.

Source: Acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar

Quote: "Sadly, there is information that one person was killed in today’s attack by enemy Shahed drones."

Details: The city authorities reported that a Russian drone had hit one of the warehouse buildings, causing a fire.

Фото: МВС
Fire
Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Updated: The National Police reported that the person killed was a 32-year-old man. Early reports indicate that he worked as a security guard.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

 

Sumycasualtiesdrones
