Russia loses 1,140 soldiers and 21 artillery systems over past day
Thursday, 6 March 2025, 07:22
Russia has lost 1,140 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 200 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 6 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 881,800 (+1,140) military personnel;
- 10,261 (+5) tanks;
- 21,311 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;
- 24,108 (+21) artillery systems;
- 1,306 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,096 (+2) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 27,929 (+80) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,085 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 39,606 (+94) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,769 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!