Russians intensify offensive on Toretsk, but most assaults occur in Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian defenders. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

A total of 109 combat engagements have taken place on the front line over the past 24 hours, with the heaviest fighting occurring in Russiaʼs Kursk Oblast and near Toretsk and Pokrovsk.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 6 March

Quote: "Yesterday (5 March), the enemy carried out three missile strikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements using four missiles, along with 85 airstrikes, dropping 121 aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces conducted more than 4,000 attacks, including 144 from multiple-launch rocket systems, and deployed 2,547 kamikaze drones to attack."

Advertisement:

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks near the town of Vovchansk and towards the settlement of Petro-Ivanivka.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces launched three attacks yesterday. Ukrainian defence forces repelled assault operations near the settlements of Holubivka and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops mounted 10 attacks and attempted to advance near Novomykhailivka and Novyi.

On the Kramatorsk front, nine combat engagements occurred near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyne and Predtechyno.

On the Toretsk front, Russian troops launched 21 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Dachne, Krymske and Dyliiivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 Russian assaults near the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Pishchane, Kotlyne, Kotliarivka, Serhiivka, Bohdanivka and Andriivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled eight Russian attacks on their positions near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Rozdolne, Skudne and Burlatske.

On the Huliaipole front, Russian troops launched one attack towards the village of Vilne Pole.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled four Russian attacks near the settlements of Kamianske, Pavlivka and Lobkove.

In Kursk Oblast (Russia), Ukrainian defenders have repelled 27 Russian attacks over the past 24 hours. Russian forces also launched 35 airstrikes, deploying 46 aerial guided bombs, and carried out 380 artillery strikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including 10 from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Prydniprovske and Siversk fronts, no offensive actions by Russian forces were recorded.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, no signs of Russian offensive groupings were detected.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!