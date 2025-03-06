Russians attack Ukraine with Iskander ballistic missiles and UAVs: 68 drones downed

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 112 Shahed UAVs and decoy drones since the evening of 5 March. Ukrainian air defence has managed to down 68 of the drones, while 43 disappeared from radar.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "As of 09:00, 68 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed shot down over Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa oblasts. In addition, 43 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects)."

Details: Kharkiv, Sumy, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts came under attack.

The Air Force noted that the ballistic missiles had been launched from Russia’s Voronezh Oblast and temporarily occupied Crimea, while the drones had been launched from the Russian cities of Oryol, Kursk, Shatalovo and Bryansk as well as from Cape Chauda (Crimea).

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and the rest of Ukraine’s defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

