Zhumadilov steps down as director of State Logistics Operator to head Defence Procurement Agency

Arsen Zhumadilov is stepping down as director general of the State Logistics Operator, the procurement agency of the Ministry of Defence, on 6 March. The Defence Ministry has appointed him as the director of the Defence Procurement Agency.

Source: a statement from the State Logistics Operator on Telegram; Defence Procurement Agency on Facebook

Quote: "As of today, Arsen Zhumadilov is leaving the post of Director General of the State Logistics Operator. CEO Andrii Sozanskyi will serve as acting director until a new director is chosen. This decision was supported by the Supervisory Board."

Details: The State Logistics Operator team thanked Zhumadilov for his effective management, trust in the team, and the opportunity to learn.

"Under his leadership, the State Logistics Operator not only launched, but has become an institution that has made qualitative changes in logistics," the statement said.

The State Logistics Operator also noted that Andrii Sozanskyi, who will temporarily head the agency, has been part of the team since the agency's creation. Sozanskyi has significant experience in procurement and logistics and an in-depth understanding of the system and processes, and he shares the agency’s values.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence has appointed Zhumadilov as the director of the Defence Procurement Agency.

Quote: "Today, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine appointed Arsen Zhumadilov as the director of the Defence Procurement Agency. The defence procurement system needs clear rules, swift decisions and efficient deliveries. The main priority is not merely signing contracts but ensuring that the Armed Forces are supplied with the weaponry they need on time and in the required volumes. The agency's task is to make the defence procurement system effective, predictable and resilient."

For reference: Zhumadilov was appointed Head of the State Logistics Operator on 30 October 2023. In January 2025, Defence Minister Rustem Umierov announced that Zhumadilov would be appointed Director of the Defence Procurement Agency due to its decision not to extend its contract with former director Maryna Bezrukova.

