Kremlin agrees with US state secretary's remarks on proxy war between Russia and US

Russia has said it agrees with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s claim that Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine is a proxy war between the United States and Russia.

Source: Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov in a comment to journalists on 6 March, cited by Russian media outlet Interfax

Quote: "We can and want to agree with this, and we do agree. That is the case. We have repeatedly stated this. We have said that this is in fact a conflict between Russia and the collective West, and the United States is the main country of the collective West."

Details: Peskov also added that the Kremlin agrees that "it is time to stop this conflict and this war".

Background: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has claimed that Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine is in fact a proxy war between the US and Russia.

