Defence Ministry authorises use of new domestic remote control system for smoke dischargers

Thursday, 6 March 2025, 12:30
Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield. Stock photo: Ministry of Defence

The Ministry of Defence has approved and authorised the use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine of a new domestically produced remote control system for smoke dischargers which is designed to control the ignition of pyrotechnic devices.

Source: Ministry of Defence 

Quote: "The system consists of computerised control posts, a weather station, other peripheral devices and equipment that allows dozens of smoke bombs to be controlled and activated."

Details: Pyrotechnic devices are launched depending on the specific task at hand. The operator can control the system, which was manufactured in Ukraine, from a safe distance. The smoke discharger works in different temperatures and weather conditions. 

Background:

  • On 31 January, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine approved the use of the Hromylo drone for Ukrainian forces.  
  • On 13 February, the Defence Ministry authorised the use of Spextr ground robotic systems with various modifications in the defence forces.
  • On 4 March, it became known that Armed Forces units would receive manoeuvrable and compact NORD unmanned aerial systems.

Ministry of DefenceRusso-Ukrainian warweapons
Ministry of Defence
