Defence Ministry authorises use of new domestic remote control system for smoke dischargers

The Ministry of Defence has approved and authorised the use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine of a new domestically produced remote control system for smoke dischargers which is designed to control the ignition of pyrotechnic devices.

Source: Ministry of Defence

Quote: "The system consists of computerised control posts, a weather station, other peripheral devices and equipment that allows dozens of smoke bombs to be controlled and activated."

Advertisement:

Details: Pyrotechnic devices are launched depending on the specific task at hand. The operator can control the system, which was manufactured in Ukraine, from a safe distance. The smoke discharger works in different temperatures and weather conditions.

Background:

On 31 January, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine approved the use of the Hromylo drone for Ukrainian forces.

On 13 February, the Defence Ministry authorised the use of Spextr ground robotic systems with various modifications in the defence forces.

On 4 March, it became known that Armed Forces units would receive manoeuvrable and compact NORD unmanned aerial systems.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!