Defence Ministry authorises use of new domestic remote control system for smoke dischargers
Thursday, 6 March 2025, 12:30
The Ministry of Defence has approved and authorised the use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine of a new domestically produced remote control system for smoke dischargers which is designed to control the ignition of pyrotechnic devices.
Source: Ministry of Defence
Quote: "The system consists of computerised control posts, a weather station, other peripheral devices and equipment that allows dozens of smoke bombs to be controlled and activated."
Advertisement:
Details: Pyrotechnic devices are launched depending on the specific task at hand. The operator can control the system, which was manufactured in Ukraine, from a safe distance. The smoke discharger works in different temperatures and weather conditions.
Background:
- On 31 January, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine approved the use of the Hromylo drone for Ukrainian forces.
- On 13 February, the Defence Ministry authorised the use of Spextr ground robotic systems with various modifications in the defence forces.
- On 4 March, it became known that Armed Forces units would receive manoeuvrable and compact NORD unmanned aerial systems.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!