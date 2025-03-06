Rescue operations completed in Kryvyi Rih after Russian missile strike – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Rescue workers have completed search and rescue operations following a Russian missile strike on a hotel in the city of Kryvyi Rih on 5 March. Four people were killed and 32 were injured in the attack.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General; Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Quote from the Office of the Prosecutor General: "Search and rescue operations at the scene of the missile strike in Kryvyi Rih have been completed."

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The Russian attack killed four people. A total of 32 civilians were injured, including 2 children – a 13-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy.

Background:

On the evening of 5 March, the Russians launched a missile strike on the city of Kryvyi Rih. Initial reports indicated four people had been killed and another 31 injured in the attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that a group of foreign volunteers from several countries had checked into the hotel in Kryvyi Rih shortly before it was hit by the Russian missile strike.

