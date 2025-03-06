All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

EU Commission president: This is a watershed moment

Mariya YemetsThursday, 6 March 2025, 14:01
EU Commission president: This is a watershed moment
Ursula von der Leyen. Stock photo: Getty Images

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has stated that the EU security summit is taking place at a "watershed moment" for Europe which must make decisions to increase its defence capabilities and strengthen Ukraine.

Source: Von der Leyen to journalists before the summit, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "In extraordinary times we need special measures. This is a watershed moment for Europe and Ukraine is part of our European family – it’s also a watershed moment for Ukraine. Europe faces a clear and present danger, and therefore Europe has to be able to protect itself, to defend itself, as we have to put Ukraine in a position to protect itself and to push for a lasting and just peace.

Advertisement:

We want a peace through strength, and this is the reason why I present today to the leaders the ReArm Europe plan, which provides up to 800 billion euros for defence investment." 

Details: Von der Leyen noted that this would give European countries the opportunity for significant investments in their own defence industry, as well as for the production of Ukrainian weapons in Ukraine and the purchase of weapons for Ukraine.

"We have initiative on the table," EU's chief diplomat Kaja Kallas said in comments regarding the meeting's agenda. "I hope that we reach the political agreements on the support for Ukraine, because we really need to make them stronger so that they are able to end this war on their terms. I’m looking forward to seeing Europe show unity and resolve in these very turbulent times.

Kallas hinted that the meeting may be limited to political decisions, with numbers to be added at the summit at the end of March.

Background: It was reported that European Union leaders were not planning to announce any specific aid package for Ukraine following their meeting on Thursday, 6 March.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EURussiaRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy says work with Trump's team has reached peak intensity
Trump explains why he stopped military aid supply to Ukraine
Trump says it's easier to "deal with" Russia and claims Putin wants "peace"
Russian receives life sentence in Germany for killing two Ukrainian soldiers
Trump considers tough sanctions against Russia until ceasefire is reached
Russian ambassador to Bulgaria chased out of Sofia gallery amid chants of "Murderer!" – video
All News
EU
EU braces for new wave of refugees from Ukraine as US aid to Kyiv falters, Politico says
EU official confirms Zelenskyy will visit Brussels for 6 March summit
EU will not announce specific aid packages for Ukraine following 6 March summit
RECENT NEWS
21:51
Trump on whether Putin benefits from halted US aid to Ukraine
21:13
Five killed, nine injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
21:06
Protests against PM Fico's pro-Russian policy held in Slovakia – photo
20:38
Trump: Security guarantees are the easy part, war must be "settled" first
20:14
Zelenskyy says work with Trump's team has reached peak intensity
20:10
Russia responds defiantly to Trump's sanctions warning, insisting it will pursue its goals in Ukraine
20:00
Zelenskyy: Recent attacks prove it is Russia that must be forced to make peace
19:57
US continues to share some intelligence with Ukraine, CNN reveals
19:44
Trump explains why he stopped military aid supply to Ukraine
19:34
Trump says it's easier to "deal with" Russia and claims Putin wants "peace"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: