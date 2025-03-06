EU Commission president: This is a watershed moment

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has stated that the EU security summit is taking place at a "watershed moment" for Europe which must make decisions to increase its defence capabilities and strengthen Ukraine.

Source: Von der Leyen to journalists before the summit, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "In extraordinary times we need special measures. This is a watershed moment for Europe and Ukraine is part of our European family – it’s also a watershed moment for Ukraine. Europe faces a clear and present danger, and therefore Europe has to be able to protect itself, to defend itself, as we have to put Ukraine in a position to protect itself and to push for a lasting and just peace.

We want a peace through strength, and this is the reason why I present today to the leaders the ReArm Europe plan, which provides up to 800 billion euros for defence investment."

Details: Von der Leyen noted that this would give European countries the opportunity for significant investments in their own defence industry, as well as for the production of Ukrainian weapons in Ukraine and the purchase of weapons for Ukraine.

"We have initiative on the table," EU's chief diplomat Kaja Kallas said in comments regarding the meeting's agenda. "I hope that we reach the political agreements on the support for Ukraine, because we really need to make them stronger so that they are able to end this war on their terms. I’m looking forward to seeing Europe show unity and resolve in these very turbulent times.

Kallas hinted that the meeting may be limited to political decisions, with numbers to be added at the summit at the end of March.

Background: It was reported that European Union leaders were not planning to announce any specific aid package for Ukraine following their meeting on Thursday, 6 March.

