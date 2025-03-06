All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

National Guard's Typhoon unit show strikes on Russians on Pokrovsk front – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 6 March 2025, 14:14
National Guard's Typhoon unit show strikes on Russians on Pokrovsk front – video
Stock photo: Typhoon unit

UAV operators from the separate National Guard unit Typhoon have posted footage showing their effective combat work on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: Typhoon on Telegram; a Ukrainska Pravda source in the unit

Quote: "The video shows the results of recent combat missions of our professional UAV operators and their targeted strikes on the enemy: equipment has been destroyed and personnel killed."

Advertisement:

Details: Ukrainska Pravda was told that three pieces of Russian equipment and three hideouts containing infantry and equipment were destroyed there. In addition, nine Russian infantrymen were killed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

National GuardDonetsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy says work with Trump's team has reached peak intensity
Trump explains why he stopped military aid supply to Ukraine
Trump says it's easier to "deal with" Russia and claims Putin wants "peace"
Russian receives life sentence in Germany for killing two Ukrainian soldiers
Trump considers tough sanctions against Russia until ceasefire is reached
Russian ambassador to Bulgaria chased out of Sofia gallery amid chants of "Murderer!" – video
All News
National Guard
Ukraine's National Guard fighters capture six Russian soldiers on Pokrovsk front – video
Anton Spitsyn, commander of Ukrainian National Guard's Hostrі Kartuzy battle group, killed in action
Russians engage elite UAV operators on Kurakhove front in Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
21:51
Trump on whether Putin benefits from halted US aid to Ukraine
21:13
Five killed, nine injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
21:06
Protests against PM Fico's pro-Russian policy held in Slovakia – photo
20:38
Trump: Security guarantees are the easy part, war must be "settled" first
20:14
Zelenskyy says work with Trump's team has reached peak intensity
20:10
Russia responds defiantly to Trump's sanctions warning, insisting it will pursue its goals in Ukraine
20:00
Zelenskyy: Recent attacks prove it is Russia that must be forced to make peace
19:57
US continues to share some intelligence with Ukraine, CNN reveals
19:44
Trump explains why he stopped military aid supply to Ukraine
19:34
Trump says it's easier to "deal with" Russia and claims Putin wants "peace"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: