National Guard's Typhoon unit show strikes on Russians on Pokrovsk front – video

UAV operators from the separate National Guard unit Typhoon have posted footage showing their effective combat work on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: Typhoon on Telegram; a Ukrainska Pravda source in the unit

Quote: "The video shows the results of recent combat missions of our professional UAV operators and their targeted strikes on the enemy: equipment has been destroyed and personnel killed."

Advertisement:

Нацгвардійці загону "Тайфун" показали "демонтаж" ворога на Покровському напрямку pic.twitter.com/ok1Fh6BceW — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) March 6, 2025

Details: Ukrainska Pravda was told that three pieces of Russian equipment and three hideouts containing infantry and equipment were destroyed there. In addition, nine Russian infantrymen were killed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!