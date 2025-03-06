All Sections
Two civilians killed in Russian drone attack on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 6 March 2025, 15:52
Beryslav. Photo: Google Maps

Russian forces dropped explosives on the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast on the afternoon of Thursday, 6 March, leaving a man and a woman dead.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Facebook: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The investigators have reported that Russian forces dropped explosives from a UAV on Beryslav at around 12:40 on 6 March 2025. An explosion of a shell killed a civilian man and a woman who were in the street at the time of the attack."

Details: A pre-trial investigation into the commission of a war crime has been launched. Prosecutors, together with investigators, continue to document war crimes committed by Russian military personnel.

Prokudin noted that the city of Kherson and 26 settlements in Kherson Oblast had come under Russian fire and airstrikes over the past 24 hours.

Russian troops hit social infrastructure and residential areas in Kherson Oblast, particularly damaging 35 houses. The Russians also damaged a gas pipeline, an outbuilding and cars.

In addition, Russian strikes have killed one person and injured four others over the past 24 hours.

